2 days ago
TABLE-India's June inflation eases to slowest in more than 5 years
#Domestic News
July 12, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India's June inflation eases to slowest in more than 5 years

2 Min Read

    July 12 (Reuters) - India's annual consumer price inflation
              eased in June to its slowest pace in more than
five years, as food prices fell, government data showed on
Wednesday.
    The consumer price index rose a slower than expected 1.54
percent in the 12 months through June, down from an increase of
2.18 percent in the previous month. Economists in a Reuters poll
had predicted inflation to ease to 1.7 percent last month.

---------------------------------------------------------------
    SUB INDEX          (WEIGHING)  June        May   Pct change
    FOOD & BEVERAGES     45.86     133.2      133.7   -0.37    
    FUEL AND LIGHT        6.84     128.9    129.4  -0.39     
    CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR   6.53     137.5    137.2  +0.22     
    HOUSING              10.07     131.4    132.1  -0.53     
    PAN, TOBACCO, ETC.    2.38     146.5     146.2  +0.21     
    SERVICES (MISC)      28.32     125.5    125.3  +0.24     
    GENERAL INDEX       100.00     132.1    131.4  +0.53     
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures
rounded off.
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.    

 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)

