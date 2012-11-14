NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a slower-than-expected 7.45 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual WPI rise of 7.96 percent. The annual reading for August was revised up to 8.01 percent.

KEY POINTS:

-----------------------------------------------------------

SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) OCT SEP Pct change

PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 220.2 220.7 -0.22

Food Articles 14.34 212.5 212.7 -0.09

FUEL AND POWER 14.91 189.9 188.3 +0.84

MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 147.9 147.7 +0.14

------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in

lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.

