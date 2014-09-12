MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's annual consumer price
inflation eased to 7.80 percent in August, data
showed on Friday, helped mainly by slower annual increases in
prices of fuel, light and clothes.
The data was in line with a Reuters poll forecast and lower
than July's 7.96 percent print.
COMMENTARY
SONAL VARMA, ECONOMIST, NOMURA, MUMBAI
"(CPI) is moving in the right direction, i.e., towards
disinflation. The rates are still on a prolonged pause for now
to ensure that disinflation continues even as growth starts to
recover.
"We see some pick up in CPI between December and March, but
tracking below the RBI's target of 8 percent."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"Combined figures of IIP and CPI inflation suggest that RBI
is headed for a prolonged pause on interest rates.
However, weak domestic demand and dovishness of central
banks across the globe may not prompt the RBI to raise policy
rates despite the structurally high food inflation."
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP,
MUMBAI
"Overall, the food inflation is a bit on the higher side
compared with our expectations, but going forward the base
effect looks favourable and looks like the vegetable prices have
also peaked off.
"Headline inflation should trend lower. But in the fourth
quarter, the headline inflation will start going up again, and
should average close to 8 percent, in line with the RBI's
target.
"We still don't have visibility on the 6 percent target of
2016. Unless there are some structural improvements on the food
inflation front, we don't foresee any scope of rate cuts in the
next 12 months."
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"The CPI numbers have been almost in line with expectations.
The biggest positive in the CPI is core at 6.89 percent yoy.
"It is the first reading in series below 7 percent. With
declining global commodity prices and a stable rupee, the core
inflation is likely to see a decline as this may offset some
demand led pressures on prices.
"The early indications also show food prices in September
getting reined in. Overall, CPI is expected to trend lower on
these two counts.
"On IIP, mining has been a mild negative number, while
electricity and manufacturing are in line.
"Going forward, we need to watch for coal/electricity
related issues for IIP projections. We are yet to see meaningful
and a sustained pick up in capital goods - a barometer for
investment. We maintain our 3.7 percent on IIP for FY15.
Second-half recovery will be crucial for this assumption".
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA BANK, MUMBAI
"The outlook on inflation seems less discomforting than it
was a month back. Recent development on monsoons and sliding oil
prices bode well for the inflation trajectory in the subsequent
months.
We continue to expect that RBI will keep its policy rate
unchanged through FY15 with a probable action mid next year."
(Reporting by Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta, and Indulal PM)