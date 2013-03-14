NEW DELHI, March 14 Indian government data released on Thursday gives the Reserve Bank of India room to ease monetary policy when it meets next week, the prime minister's economic adviser, C. Rangarajan, said.

"As of now, the numbers provide some comfort for the authorities to move in the direction of easing," he said on CNBC-TV18 television news channel. (Reporting By Ross Colvin, editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)