MUMBAI Oct 12 India's annual consumer price
inflation quickened to 4.41 percent in September
from a year earlier, compared to an annualised 3.66 percent in
August, government data showed on Monday.
That was slightly above analyst forecasts for consumer
inflation of 4.3 percent.
At the same time separate data showed industrial output
grew a better-than-expected 6.4 percent in August
compared with a downwardly revised 4.1 percent growth in July.
INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, IDFC LTD, MUMBAI
"While we do expect inflation to be below RBI's trajectory
of 5.8 percent by January 2016, room for further rate cuts will
depend on comfort of achieving 5 percent target in January-March
2017, and also developments in the global financial markets on
account of the impending U.S. Fed rate hike.
"Evolving supply-side dynamics in India could be another
factor to be assessed by the RBI before further rate reductions,
given that there was a bit of an upward surprise this month on
the core (ex-transport) inflation."
ABHISHEK UPADHYAY, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY
DEALERSHIP, MUMBAI
"Improvement in IIP (industrial output) growth was
anticipated on account of revival in mining and electricity
growth seen in the core sector numbers released earlier.
"But there seems to have been a strong sequential increase
in manufacturing growth as well, after adjusting for
seasonality. This contrasts with the decline in the same metric
seen last month, and should be construed favourably as it
indicates a pick-up in capacity utilization levels, which is a
prerequisite for recovery in the capex cycle.
"We still expect only a gradual recovery in industrial
output in months ahead, with external demand likely to be a
drag.
"The latest number is more evidence that food price
pressures are staying contained. Core inflation increased
marginally but should not raise much concern. In all, the
outturn supports the case for inflation undershooting the RBI
forecast for January 2016 of 5.8 percent.
"While that should not imply any immediate easing in
December, given that RBI frontloaded the easing and is now
awaiting transmission, sustained favourable surprises can open
up space for a residual cut in 2016."
TIRTHANKAR PATNAIK, INDIA STRATEGIST, MIZUHO BANK, MUMBAI
"The CPI number is largely on par, although food inflation
has marginally gone up, which was also expected given onion and
pulses prices had gone up.
"Given that there was a sharp fall in last year's September
number, this time the positive base effect has worn off.
"We don't expect any change in RBI's policy stance."
SONAL VARMA, INDIA ECONOMIST AT NOMURA, MUMBAI
"Within CPI there is some pressure building up in food price
inflation, but still it's lower than our expectation.
"IIP (industrial output) is a surprise and there are some
volatile components in the data like cable and inflated rubber.
"Overall IIP number has been inching higher and this could
be a bit exaggerated. The trend of recovery in growth continues,
and macro environment is good with inflation under control. We
don't expect any change in the RBI's stance."
(Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Compiled by Rafael Nam)