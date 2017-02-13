MUMBAI Feb 13 India's annual consumer price
inflation eased to 3.17 percent in January, its
lowest level in at least five years, helped by a sharp cooling
in food prices, government data showed on Monday.
Economists polled by Reuters expected last month's annual
retail inflation to come in at 3.22 percent, compared with 3.41
percent in December.
Food inflation was 0.53 percent last month, lower than a
revised 1.37 percent in December.
India began measuring consumer inflation at the start of
2012.
ANJALI VERMA, ECONOMIST, PHILLIPCAPITAL INDIA
Core CPI is 5.10 percent, which is of course on the higher
side. So, that justifies the argument that RBI has been making
that core inflation is sticky. Therefore, there is no scope for
rate cuts.
Inflation in the coming months is expected to be much below
RBI's trajectory. Until the first half of FY18, I'm expecting
all-in-all inflation to be at least a percent and more below
RBI's trajectory.
SUVODEEP RAKSHIT, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK INSTITUTIONAL
EQUITIES, MUMBAI
I don't think the central bank is going to cut rates anytime
soon. They have already factored in inflation rates and they
will apply a wait and watch policy to check core inflation
trends.
I expect a core inflation rate of 4.9 percent
Going forward, key risks are commodity prices and food
inflation over the next six months given the the monsoon
patterns.
(Reporting by Bengaluru and Mumbai newsrooms; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)