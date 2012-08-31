NEW DELHI Aug 31 India's infrastructure sector output grew 1.8 percent in July from a year earlier, slower than an upwardly revised annual growth of 3.9 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers - grew at 3.2 percent in the April-July period from 6 percent a year earlier.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.