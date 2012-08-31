NEW DELHI Aug 31 India's infrastructure sector
output grew 1.8 percent in July from a year
earlier, slower than an upwardly revised annual growth of 3.9
percent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.
The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude
oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and
fertilisers - grew at 3.2 percent in the April-July period from
6 percent a year earlier.
The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of
India's industrial output.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)