US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Oct 31 India's infrastructure sector output grew 5.1 percent in September from a year earlier, higher than an upwardly revised annual growth of 2.3 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.
The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers - grew at 3.2 percent in the April-September period from 5 percent a year earlier.
The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)