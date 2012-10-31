NEW DELHI Oct 31 India's infrastructure sector output grew 5.1 percent in September from a year earlier, higher than an upwardly revised annual growth of 2.3 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers - grew at 3.2 percent in the April-September period from 5 percent a year earlier.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)