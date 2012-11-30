US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's infrastructure sector output grew 6.5 percent in October from a year earlier, higher than a revised annual growth of 5 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.
The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers - grew at 3.7 percent in the April-October period from 4.3 percent a year earlier.
The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)