CORRECTED-BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio (June 1)
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Dec 31 India's infrastructure sector output grew 1.8 percent in November from a year earlier, a sharp fall from the upwardly revised annual growth of 6.6 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.
The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers - grew at an annual 3.5 percent in the April-November period compared with 4.8 percent a year earlier.
The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 1) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------