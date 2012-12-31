NEW DELHI Dec 31 India's infrastructure sector output grew 1.8 percent in November from a year earlier, a sharp fall from the upwardly revised annual growth of 6.6 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers - grew at an annual 3.5 percent in the April-November period compared with 4.8 percent a year earlier.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)