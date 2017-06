A labourer prepares chewing tobacco inside the wagon of a train as his colleague unloads cement sacks at a yard in Kolkata June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure sector output grew 2.1 percent in August from a year earlier, higher than a downwardly revised annual growth of 1.0 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers - grew at 2.8 percent in the April-August period from 5.5 percent a year earlier.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)