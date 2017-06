NEW DELHI Jan 30 India's infrastructure sector output grew 3.1 percent in December from a year earlier, sharply lower than a revised annual growth of 6.7 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

During April-December, the first nine months of the current 2011/12 financial year, the output rose 4.4 percent, compared with an annual rise of 5.7 percent a year ago, data showed.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)