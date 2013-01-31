NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's infrastructure sector output grew 2.6 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers - grew at an annual 3.3 percent in the April-December period compared with 4.8 percent a year earlier.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)