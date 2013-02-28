NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's infrastructure sector output grew 3.9 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The infrastructure output for eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers -- grew at an annual 3.2 percent in the April-January period compared with 5 percent a year earlier.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)