BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's infrastructure sector output grew 3.9 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
The infrastructure output for eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers -- grew at an annual 3.2 percent in the April-January period compared with 5 percent a year earlier.
The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold edged lower on Thursday but held near the five-week highs hit in the previous session, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices but geopolitical concerns provided some support