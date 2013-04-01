NEW DELHI, April 1 India's infrastructure sector output slumped 2.5 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, in a sign Asia's third largest economy has yet to escape from the worst slowdown in a decade.

Infrastructure output for eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers -- grew at an annual 2.6 percent in the April-February period compared with 5.2 percent a year earlier.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)