India's NSE index ends above 9,300 for first time
April 25 India's NSE index ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
NEW DELHI, April 30 India's annual infrastructure sector output growth slowed to 2.5 percent in March, dragged down mainly by a contraction in production of crude oil, natural gas and fertilizers, government data showed on Wednesday.
The sector grew an annual 4.5 percent in February.
In the fiscal year that ended in March, the output grew an annual 2.6 percent compared with a 6.5 percent growth a year ago, the data showed.
The infrastructure sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asm Technologies Ltd