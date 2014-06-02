NEW DELHI, June 2 India's annual infrastructure sector output growth accelerated to 4.2 percent in April from 2.5 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

The infrastructure sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)