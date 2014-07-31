NEW DELHI, July 31 India's annual infrastructure sector growth hit a nine-month high of 7.3 percent in June, government data showed on Thursday, led by a surge in cement and electricity output.

The output recorded an annual 2.3 percent expansion in May.

The sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)