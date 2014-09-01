NEW DELHI, Sept 1 India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to a three-month low of 2.7 percent in July, government data showed on Monday, dragged down by a contraction in production of natural gas, steel, fertilisers and refinery products.

The output expanded an annual 7.3 percent in June, its fastest pace in nine months.

The sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)