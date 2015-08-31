US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW DELHI Aug 31 India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to a three-month low of 1.1 percent in July, dragged down by a contraction in steel production and a slowdown in output of coal and refinery products, government data showed on Monday.
The output had grown 3 percent year-on-year in June.
Steel production shrank an annual 2.6 percent last month, compared with a 4.9 percent growth in June.
The infrastructure sector accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
