A boy walks under an excavator against the setting sun in Chandigarh September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure sector output grew 6.8 percent in November from a year earlier, sharply higher than the annual growth of 3.7 percent in November last year, government data showed on Monday.

During April-November, the first eight months of the current 2011/12 financial year, the output rose 4.6 percent, compared with an annual rise of 5.6 percent a year ago, data showed.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)