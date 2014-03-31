Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
NEW DELHI India's infrastructure sector output rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in February, mainly driven by higher electricity, oil refining and steel production, government data showed on Monday.
The sector grew 1.6 percent year-on-year in January.
In the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, the output grew an annual 2.6 percent, the data showed.
The infrastructure sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
ZURICH Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting to date this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015.