Construction workers stand in front of a residential building under construction as they wait for their co-workers for lunch in Chennai September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure sector output rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in February, mainly driven by higher electricity, oil refining and steel production, government data showed on Monday.

The sector grew 1.6 percent year-on-year in January.

In the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, the output grew an annual 2.6 percent, the data showed.

The infrastructure sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)