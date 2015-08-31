Global Economy Weekahead - Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to a three-month low of 1.1 percent in July, dragged down by a contraction in steel production and a slowdown in output of coal and refinery products, government data showed on Monday.
The output had grown 3 percent year-on-year in June.
Steel production shrank an annual 2.6 percent last month, compared with a 4.9 percent growth in June.
The infrastructure sector accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
YOKOHAMA, Japan Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting on Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.