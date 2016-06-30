Labourers work at the site of metro railway flyover under construction in Ahmedabad, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure output grew an annual 2.8 percent in May, its slowest pace in five months, primarily dragged down by a slowdown in output of electricity, steel and refinery products, government data showed on Thursday.

The output expanded 5.5 percent from a year ago between April and May.

Annual growth in electricity production last month slowed to 4.6 percent from 14.7 percent in April. Refinery products expanded 1.2 percent year-on-year in May compared with 17.9 percent growth a month ago.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)