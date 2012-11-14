MUMBAI Nov 14 India's wholesale price index
(WPI) rose a slower-than-expected 7.45 percent in
October from a year earlier, government data showed on
Wednesday.
Analysts on average had expected an annual WPI rise of 7.96
percent. The annual reading for August was revised up to 8.01
percent.
COMMENTARY
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"This has come in below our expectations... with all
probability it is likely that core inflation momentum may have
seen some easing.
"Even at 7.45, it is still above the comfort zone (of the
central bank) and RBI (Reserve Bank of India) would want to see
a sustained drop in this inflation trend... I think we need to
see a couple more months particularly in core inflation trending
lower to give some confidence to RBI.
"Clearly, a lot of these pressures are still evidently
supply-side driven. So the fiscal consolidation has to be more
meaningful to allow a more sustainable downtrend in inflation
trajectory."
LEIF ESKESEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST FOR INDIA AND ASEAN, HSBC,
SINGAPORE
"The inflation data is a surprise. It shows food inflation
is lower than expected. But the underlying inflationary
pressures are firm, and this number is not necessarily
sufficient to change the Reserve Bank of India's reluctance to
cut interest rates."
SAUGATA BHATTACHARYA, ECONOMIST, AXIS BANK, MUMBAI
"The numbers are not significantly lower than what was
estimated. What is also of concern is the revision in the August
numbers.
"However, with the need for balance between growth and
inflation, this increases the possibility of earlier easing in
monetary policy. It is likely the projection for March
(inflation) may be lower than RBI's estimate of 7.5 percent."
JYOTI NARASIMHAN, SENIOR PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, IHS GLOBAL
INSIGHT, BANGALORE
"Despite the downtick, elevated inflation will prevent the
RBI from easing aggressively. The recent fuel subsidy cuts will
stoke fuel inflation in the coming months, and have secondary
effects on core inflation, keeping inflation well above 7.5
percent through the end of FY2012/13.
"With inflation unlikely to recede substantially, we no
longer expect the RBI to soften its stance and cut policy rates
on 18 December to support flagging economic growth.
"With persistent and high inflation, IHS Global Insight now
expects the RBI to ease only in early 2013, and cut the repo
rate by 50 basis points in January."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"The number is better than what most people had expected,
but based on the past experiences there is a likelihood of the
numbers getting revised.
"The Reserve Bank will wait till the headline inflation
falls by 100 basis points more. The government is putting
pressure, but the Reserve Bank will not succumb to that pressure
until the inflation comes down to the comfort zone."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"The extent of slowdown in the Indian economy is somewhat
more severe than what we have been thinking, and the demand
contraction embedded in today's number is more serious. The
economic recovery may take slightly longer, but the Reserve Bank
of India is likely to wait for at least one more inflation data
before taking a call on cutting interest rates."
BACKGROUND
- Industrial production unexpectedly shrank an annual 0.4
percent in September, compared with a forecasts of a rise of 2.8
percent in a Reuters poll.
- India's annual consumer price inflation rose
in October to 9.75 percent, government data showed.
- India's manufacturing growth inched up in October from
September's 10-month low, supported by a pick up in new orders
and an easing of price pressures.
- India's services sector grew at its slowest pace in six
months during October as weakness in the United States and
Europe hurt orders and forced firms to hire fewer workers,
suggesting the worst of the economic slump is not over yet.
- The Reserve Bank of India may ease monetary policy as
early as January, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said, as price
pressures ease in Asia's third-largest economy in the first part
of next year on the back of slower growth.
- The central bank left interest rates on hold last month
but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks, defying pressure from
the government to lower rates for the first time since April but
also indicating it may ease policy in early 2013.
