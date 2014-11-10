(Repeats story filed early on Monday with no changes to text)
By Suvashree Choudhury and Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI Nov 10 The rally in Indian bonds is
providing central bank governor Raghuram Rajan an unexpected
gift: Falling borrowing costs are starting to provide the
benefits of lower interest rates without him actually having to
ease monetary policy.
The bond rally - and the lower yields that result - comes as
the consumer price index eased to 6.46 percent in
September.
That was the lowest since the series was introduced in
January 2012 - a major morale boost for the fixed-income market
and its legendary fear of inflation.
Investors are also more confident on the Indian economy
after a sharp turnaround in the Indian rupee, the best
Asian performer so far in 2014, gaining about 0.7 percent to
61.53 to the dollar, and bucking a falling trend among its
peers.
Despite no change in interest rates, India's largest lender,
State Bank of India, last week became among the latest
to lower deposit rates, often a precursor to lower lending
rates, something some banks have already done for certain
consumer loans.
Corporate bond yields have fallen sharply, making it 55
basis points (bps) cheaper for companies to issue bonds than a
couple of months ago, bankers said. A 10-year AAA corporate bond
is trading at around 8.75 percent compared with 9.30 percent
just a few months ago.
That is working in Rajan's favour, easing pressure on the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to immediately cut rates and
allowing him to uphold his hawkish reputation on inflation.
"There is an anticipation of easing by RBI materialising
earlier than later and that is triggering the rate cuts by banks
and softening in market yields," said Siddhartha Sanyal, India
economist at Barclays in Mumbai.
Bond markets are now pricing in a cut in the key repo rate
to 8 percent as early as the RBI's next meeting on
December 2 or in February - whereas previously expectations were
for an easing in the second quarter of 2015.
As a result, the 10-year bond yield hit this
week a 15-month low of 8.19 percent. The one-year interest rate
swap - an indicator of policy rates - fell nearly
37 bps last month, the biggest monthly fall in a year and is now
trading at 7.96 percent.
Meanwhile, cash conditions remain loose, allowing lenders to
lower deposit and lending rates because they can access
short-term funds more cheaply.
State Bank of India last week lowered some of its deposit
rates by 100 bps, having already cut its home loan rates by
about 15 bps in August.
CAUTION
For market borrowing costs to fall before a cut in official
rates is a marked change in a country where banks often take
months to react to changes in official rates.
This shift means any RBI rate cut would be passed through to
the domestic economy much faster this time around.
That is critical, given that boosting credit growth, which
touched a 13-year low in September, is a key plank in Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's plan to revive investment. Lower market
borrowing costs also reduce pressure on the RBI to cut interest
rates at a time when the economy has suffered from two
consecutive years of below 5 percent growth, a relatively low
pace for India.
Rajan has argued repeatedly that economic growth can only
revive by defeating inflation. The former International Monetary
Fund economist has tried to do that by raising interest rates
three times since September.
"Lower interest rates are good for growth. If the reform
process by the government, which has already started, continues
and is accompanied by lower policy interest rates, then the
combination will help growth pick up faster," said Sanjay
Mathur, head of economic research for non-Japan Asia at Royal
Bank of Scotland in Singapore.
Union Bank of India Ltd, for example, said it was
already prepared to lower lending rates after recently reducing
deposit rates by 25-30 bps for some maturities to 8.75 percent.
"Once RBI cuts the repo rate, banks are likely to follow
with base rate cuts to push credit," said Arun Tiwari, chairman
and managing director at Union Bank of India.
The worry for markets is an unexpected pick-up in inflation,
such as via a sudden surge in crude oil prices, that would keep
interest rates high for much longer than currently expected,
given Rajan's intent to get CPI to 6 percent by January 2016.
The RBI said after its Sept. 30 policy meeting that it
expects inflation to pick up by year-end as the base effect
wanes. Food prices also typically rise in the run-up to the
monsoon months.
"In India we have seen this play out several times: policy
tightens, inflation declines, policy is loosened in response
which spikes inflation. I think RBI wants to avoid repeating
this mistake," said Jahangir Aziz, chief emerging-Asia economist
at JP Morgan.
