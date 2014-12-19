NEW DELHI Dec 19 India should increase public sector spending to revive economic growth in the medium term, a move that would require reviewing all fiscal targets, its chief economic adviser said on Friday.

Arvind Subramanian said the government was committed to meet a tough 4.1 percent fiscal deficit target in the 2014/15 fiscal year and that it would consider all measures, including expenditure cuts. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)