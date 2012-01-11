U.S. Treasury suggests easing Volcker rule, cutting CFPB power

The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a sweeping plan on Monday to upend regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis in ways that would reduce the authority of a consumer protection agency and grant Wall Street banks more flexibility in their trading businesses. The highly anticipated, nearly 150-page report suggested more than 100 changes, the vast majority of which can be made by regulators rather than through Congress. President Donald Trump has gradually been nomi