MUMBAI Investment proposals in India plunged 45 percent to a five-year low in 2011 as companies halted projects citing administrative hassles, a move which could worsen the growth slowdown in 2012, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.
New investment proposals in the country stood at 10.46 trillion rupees in 2011 compared with 18.88 trillion rupees a year earlier, the report said, citing data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said India's economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year, lower than 7.5 percent the government forecast last month.
