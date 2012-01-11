MUMBAI Jan 11 Investment proposals in India plunged 45 percent to a five-year low in 2011 as companies halted projects citing administrative hassles, a move which could worsen the growth slowdown in 2012, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

New investment proposals in the country stood at 10.46 trillion rupees ($202 billion) in 2011 compared with 18.88 trillion rupees a year earlier, the report said, citing data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said India's economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year, lower than 7.5 percent the government forecast last month.

($1=51.7 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)