By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI, April 14
NEW DELHI, April 14 India's finance minister
will seek to drum up foreign investment from the United States
and Canada this week to fund a record high current account
deficit, even as policymakers debate the risks of over-reliance
on foreign investors to finance the gap.
As P. Chidambaram kicks off a week-long North America trip,
his officials are working on a series of steps to attract at
least $20 billion in new investment to fund the deficit without
depleting India's $300 billion in foreign exchange reserves.
The proposals include raising the cap on foreign investment
in rupee-denominated government debt by up to $5 billion,
reducing tax rates on such investments, making it easier for
Indian firms to borrow abroad, and easing curbs on foreign
investment in sensitive sectors such as defence, telecoms and
media, finance and trade officials told Reuters.
The measures are still being formulated and have not been
approved, the officials stressed.
Chidambaram, aiming to take advantage of a wave of cheap
global funds, will meet foreign investors in New York, Ottawa
and Toronto, the latest stops in a global roadshow to talk up
India as an investment destination.
The new push for foreign investment is seen as part of an
important but potentially risky shift in how India approaches
its widening current account deficit, which has emerged as the
government's biggest economic worry.
"We will take all steps to ensure that inflows remain strong
for the next two years," Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told a
gathering of industrialists in New Delhi earlier this month.
The new push for foreign investment stems from India's
struggle to boost its merchandise exports in a fragile global
economy and rein in a high import bill. The government is now
willing to tolerate a current account deficit of 5 percent,
roughly double what it has typically aimed for, the finance
ministry officials said.
India's current account deficit widened to an all-time high
of 6.7 percent of GDP in October-December, driven by heavy oil
and gold imports and muted exports.
India's failure to attract sufficient capital inflows
precipitated a balance of payment crisis in 1991, when the
central bank was forced to airlift 47 tonnes of gold to Europe
as collateral for a loan to avert a sovereign default.
"The size of the deficit in itself is not a problem, if you
can comfortably finance it," said an official familiar with the
funding proposals being considered by the government.
RISKY STRATEGY
Officials concede the strategy will make India far more
dependent on foreign investors, exposing it to sudden reversals
in capital flows, which could trigger a financial crisis.
"But we do not have really too much of a choice other than
relying on portfolio inflows," said Jyotinder Kaur, an economist
at HDFC Bank.
Aninda Mitra, India economist at Capital Economics in
Singapore, said much will depend on the global environment and
the success of the government's economic reform drive.
"Capital inflows will depend on the risk-seeking behaviour
of global investors as well as the policies of the major central
banks," he said. "Sentiment about India and the future of
reforms will also determine the direction of short-term flows."
India currently allows $76 billion of foreign investment in
sovereign as well as corporate debt.
The finance ministry officials said one of the proposals
under consideration would address a long-standing demand of
foreign institutional investors to reduce the withholding tax on
all rupee-denominated bonds to 5 percent from 20 percent. A
decision was likely by the end of May.
Chidambaram is also considering raising the ceiling on
Indian firms' borrowing from offshore money markets as soon as
the existing cap of $40 billion is exhausted, they said.
He is pushing strongly for a re-think on caps on foreign
direct investment in sectors like defence and print and
broadcast media to 49 percent from 26 percent, but has faced
opposition from more protectionist colleagues in cabinet.
Finance ministry officials told Reuters the tweaks could
raise $3-$5 billion in additional investment. But the government
has so far failed to win parliamentary approval for proposals to
increase foreign investment in the insurance and pension
sectors.