BUZZ-India's Reliance Industries gains; commissions paraxylene plant
** Reliance Industries Ltd rises as much as 3.2 pct; top pct gainer on NSE index
** Reliance Industries Ltd rises as much as 3.2 pct; top pct gainer on NSE index
Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd