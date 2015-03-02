(Repeats to fix headline)

NEW YORK, March 2 India's economy needs to reach an annual growth rate of 9 percent to 10 percent and then sustain that activity "many, many more years than 10 years" in order to improve infrastructure and bring down rampant poverty, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.

"We need resources and I can't get resources until I grow by 9 to 10 percent. And therefore I would like to see India grow by that rate for the next 10 years," Jaitley said in response to a question following an impromptu speech at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. (Reporting by Daniel Bases)