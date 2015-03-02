(Adds quotes, background, byline)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 2 India's economy needs to reach
an annual growth rate of 9 percent to 10 percent and then
sustain that activity "many, many more years than 10 years" in
order to improve infrastructure and bring down rampant poverty,
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.
"We need resources and I can't get resources until I grow by
9 to 10 percent. And therefore I would like to see India grow by
that rate for the next 10 years," Jaitley said in response to a
question following an impromptu speech at Columbia University's
School of International and Public Affairs.
Jaitley, in New York on a private trip just two days after
presenting a budget that focused on boosting growth before
taking on structural reforms, said he realizes that in order to
achieve this goal, the $2 trillion South Asian economy needs to
find investment from outside.
"I have no doubt about the fact that the investment
available within the country is very modest. Even our banks'
ability to finance that is modest, and therefore we need it from
wherever it is available," he said.
The new budget is the first full-year budget since Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's landslide election victory last May. It
promised higher investment in India's decrepit roads and
railways, while offering the carrot of tax cuts to global
companies but the stick of tighter rules to get business tycoons
to invest at home rather than stash wealth abroad.
India's economy is forecast to accelerate to 8-8.5 percent
growth in the fiscal year starting in April, up from 7.4 percent
this year.
Jaitley used China as the example of what high growth rates
can do over a decades-long period. He said that if the country
could reach 8 percent growth and then boost that to the 9-10
percent range, "we will have substantially created a better
infrastructure and brought down poverty rates at a faster pace."
(Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by G Crosse)