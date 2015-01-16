NEW DELHI Jan 16 A cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India marks an important turning point for the economy that should lift economic growth and investment, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

Jaitley, at a public event, said the government was keeping its options open as it seeks to push its reform agenda through parliament and did not rule out calling a joint session of both houses to enact key legislation.