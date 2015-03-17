(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, March 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The path to
double-digit growth has disappeared in the mist of India's
confounding new GDP statistics. When the fog clears, it will
show the goal to be much more distant than it is becoming
fashionable to believe.
The revised data, released last month, are deceptively
cheery. Output is supposedly on track to expand by 7.4 percent
in the year to March, almost one and a half times the rate
recorded just two years ago. Investors are sceptical that the
economy could have picked up so much steam while battling high
domestic interest rates, fiscal belt-tightening, corporate and
banking distress and anaemic world trade.
Nevertheless, the illusion of faster growth might be making
policymakers think the road to prosperity is shorter than it
really is. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said recently that he
wants the economy to grow between 9 and 10 percent for "many,
many more years than 10."
It would be mistake to underestimate the hard work such a
goal entails. Economic trends observable back to the 1980s
suggest that India can increase its output by about 7 percent a
year without risking inflation. Of this, 3.5 percent comes from
absorbing more capital. Another 2 percent is due to the
country's growing workforce, while efficiency improvements make
up the remaining 1.5 percent.
Unless past trends have changed dramatically, those factors
still limit India's potential growth.
Policymakers could stretch the frontiers, though. The
country's telecommunications industry offers a useful template
for efficiency and reform. Before 1985, the government had a
complete monopoly on telecoms, and being able to make a call was
a luxury. Now the country has almost a billion mobile phones.
Services are cheap, while auctioning airwaves to operators
raises billions of dollars for the government.
India could emulate that success by focusing on sectors
where efficiency levels are rising, and where reforms can play a
big role in attracting both new investors and jobseekers.
Candidates include financial services, retail, and utilities
such as electricity and gas.
Allowing global retailers like Wal-Mart and Amazon
to expand in India would bring big gains. Merging,
selling or closing down existing state-run banks and encouraging
more private-sector competition in finance would be politically
contentious, but highly beneficial. Removing distortive
subsidies in the pricing of water and electricity would also
help. If these industries absorb as much capital and labour as
telecom, the extra output would boost India's potential GDP
growth to 7.5 percent a year, according to Breakingviews
calculations.
Graphic: Gauging India's growth potential: link.reuters.com/mej34w
Focusing on productivity laggards like mining could provide
a further jump in potential growth. Reducing the dominance of
state-owned oligopolies like Coal India and forcing them to
compete with professional miners could stop the erosion of
efficiency in this important industry. Construction could
benefit from a revamped railway network that can move building
materials cheaply and efficiently across the country. Making
uninterrupted power available at affordable prices to small
manufacturers should boost the competitiveness of furniture,
plastics and auto-parts makers. If government reforms can boost
productivity growth in these inefficient industries to the same
level as trade or financial services, India's potential GDP
growth could improve to about 7.8 percent.
But that's where things may get stuck. To lift growth
further, India would need to make the entire supply chain more
efficient. The prescription for a 1 percentage point increase in
economy-wide productivity growth includes stronger property
rights, superior regulatory institutions and better fiscal
management. Officials would have to make it easier to set up a
new business. A faster bankruptcy process would enable capital
to escape the clutches of dying industries to where it's most
needed.
With all this, potential GDP growth would still be shy of 9
percent. Reaching and sustaining double-digit growth would
require arresting the pace at which the productivity of
agricultural land in India is diminishing. That's a huge reform
project in itself.
Finding the distant destination in the fog of dubious new
GDP statistics won't be easy. But as long as the government is
encouraging productive sectors to become bigger and toning up
the laggards, India would be moving in the right direction.
