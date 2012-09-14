NEW DELHI, Sept 14 India's ailing Kingfisher
Airlines, hungry for funds, said on Friday it will now
be able to re-engage with prospective investors in a "more
meaningful manner," after the government allowed foreign
carriers to invest in local airlines.
The fortunes of Kingfisher, saddled with $1.4 billion in
debt, hang on its ability to raise funds soon. It needs at least
$500 million immediately to keep operating, according to the
Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation consultancy.
"This will open up a wide range of opportunities for both
Indian carriers and foreign carriers who wish to participate in
the strong growth potential for civil aviation in our country,"
Kingfisher said in a statement.
India opened up its supermarket sector to foreign direct
investment and allowed foreign airlines to invest in local
carriers in a spate of policy actions on Friday, a day after New
Delhi raised the price of heavily subsidized diesel in a bold
political move.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Matthias Williams)