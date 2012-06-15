* Rating agency cites policy inaction in warning
* India growth slowed significantly in first quarter
*
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 14 An Indian official defended
Asia's third biggest economy o n T hursday, saying its expected
growth rates and projects to boost internal trade and
development do not warrant a junk status credit rating.
On Monday, Standard & Poor's warned that India could become
the first so-called BRIC economy to lose its investment-grade
credit rating citing slowing economic growth and policy inaction
for instituting economic reforms.
The rating agency cut India's BBB-minus rating outlook to
negative in April, meaning it expects to make a decision within
a 6-24 month time frame. The news knocked India's currency, the
rupee and stocks lower.
"People are entitled to ask what are you going to do about
delayed decisions, what are you going to do about second
generation reforms," said Ashwani Kumar, India's minister of
state for planning, science and technology, and earth sciences.
"But I am appalled by the suggestion of S&P that India is
compared with junk status," Kumar told Reuters.
India reported its worst economic growth rate in nine years
for the first quarter of 2012, marking a dramatic slide in
world's second fastest growing economy. Gross domestic product
growth slowed to 5.3 percent, from 9.2 percent in the same
period a year ago.
"I recognize that our last-quarter GDP growth figures at 5.3
percent have not given us any comfort," Kumar said during a
visit to the United States.
He reiterated a government growth forecast of 7 percent in
2012, and said that despite the difficulties of the global
economic situation, India expected an average annual growth rate
of 8.5 percent between 2012 and 2017.
OTHERS SEE PROBLEMS WITH INDIA
It is not only S&P that has said India is not firing on all
cylinders. On June 11, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said India's economy was showing
signs of faltering.
The OECD said its composite leading indicator for India
dropped below the average for the 33 nations assessed.
Kumar said he found it difficult to reconcile how S&P, a
firm that had "espoused India as the compelling growth story of
the century, has now chosen to go to the other extreme."
"There are issues about the perception of decision-making
being irretrievably bogged down. But I can assure you that
neither are we captive to an unending log jam, nor are we going
to be charged with muddling our way through," he said.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government has blamed much
of the economic slowdown on outside factors such as Europe's
economic crisis.
"To the extent our economic reforms are not taking place, we
cannot blame on the foreign economic situation," Kumar said.
"(To) the extent that we have to resolve governance issues, we
are not going to invoke the foreign economic situation. But it
is a fact India is impacted by the European crisis," he said.
Many economists and investors, some of whom have decided to
leave India because of regulatory uncertainty and policy
gridlock in the coalition government, blame weak leadership for
India's economic rough patch.
"We are not in denial and we are realistic." Kumar said. "At
the same time we have no reason to be unduly pessimistic because
we are aware of the strong fundamentals of the Indian economy."
He pointed to a $100 billion commercial rail freight
corridor due to be built between New Delhi and Mumbai as
evidence of economic growth boosters to come.
Kumar said he expected the weakening rupee to find some
equilibrium soon.
"We are confident in the view that the moderation of crude
oil prices will soften the pressure on the Indian rupee and over
time it should stabilize in the coming 3-5 months.
"The food inflation is a cause of worry, but I understand
they are moderating. So, the moderation of the commodity prices
and the oil prices will soften the pressure on the rupee."
(Editing by David Brunnstrom)