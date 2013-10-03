NEW DELHI Oct 3 Indian banks will get
additional capital to provide loans at lower interest rates for
purchases of two-wheelers and other consumer durables, the
finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The move is aimed at stimulating demand in Asia's
third-largest economy that is struggling to recover from the
worst slowdown in a decade.
The decision was taken at meeting between Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram and new central bank chief Raghuram Rajan, the
statement added.
New Delhi has also decided in principle to inject 140
billion rupees in state-run banks in this fiscal year, it added.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)