(Adds details, quotes)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI Oct 3 Indian banks will offer cheaper
loans to stimulate demand for two-wheelers and other consumer
durables as Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tries to pull the
economy out of the worst slowdown in a decade ahead of national
elections due by next May.
Banks will get additional capital to carry out the plan, the
finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday after a
meeting between Chidambaram and new central bank chief Raghuram
Rajan.
The move comes at a time when persistently high inflation
coupled with shrinking employment opportunities in a slowing
economy have crimped consumer demand.
Growth in consumer spending slowed down to 1.6 percent
year-on-year in the quarter through June from 4.3 percent a year
earlier, dragging down economic growth for the quarter to a near
four year low of 4.4 percent.
"While this will bring relief to consumers, especially the
middle class, it is also expected to give a boost to capacity
addition, employment and production," the ministry said in a
statement.
Unlike China, India is largely a domestic demand-driven
economy. Robust consumer demand helped shield the economy from
the worst of the global financial crisis in 2008.
The move is expected to boost the production of consumer
durables items such as two-wheelers, refrigerators, washing
machines and televisions, which has been hit by high interest
rates and inflation. The sector has failed to register growth
since last November.
"It is a short-term measure and can help to boost demand for
the consumer durables and auto sector," said N.R. Bhanumurthy,
an economist at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy
(NIP), a Delhi-based think tank.
India's worsening economic slowdown is a major worry for
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government as it seeks a third
straight term in upcoming national elections.
Economic growth virtually halved in two years to 5 percent
in the fiscal year that ended in this March - the lowest level
in a decade - and some economists expect growth in 2013/14 to
hit the lowest level since 1991/92.
That is nowhere near good enough for a country with India's
demographics. It has a population of 1.2 billion and a per
capita income of around $1,000.
Singh's government estimates the economy needs to be
averaging 8 percent growth to generate jobs for the increasing
numbers of youth joining the workforce.
The downturn has hurt the reputation of Singh, who was once
hailed for unleashing the unprecedented economic boom of the
past two decades. It has also allowed Narendra Modi-led
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party to gain momentum ahead of
national elections.
(Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)