MUMBAI Nov 12 India's OIS swap rates fell on
Monday after industrial output unexpectedly contracted in
September, although the rupee and stocks were largely
range-bound after the data.
India said factory output in September fell 0.4 percent,
compared with expectations for a 2.8 percent increase.
Meanwhile, consumer price inflation last month rose 9.75
percent, according to data released around the same time.
The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate
fell around 3 basis points to 7.73 percent from levels before
the data, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 3 bps to
7.12 percent, according to dealers.
The 10-year bond yield was down 1 bps to
8.21 percent, while the rupee was range-bound at 54.74/75.
India's benchmark BSE stock index was flat after the
data.
