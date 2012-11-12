MUMBAI Nov 12 India's OIS swap rates fell on Monday after industrial output unexpectedly contracted in September, although the rupee and stocks were largely range-bound after the data.

India said factory output in September fell 0.4 percent, compared with expectations for a 2.8 percent increase. Meanwhile, consumer price inflation last month rose 9.75 percent, according to data released around the same time.

The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate fell around 3 basis points to 7.73 percent from levels before the data, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 3 bps to 7.12 percent, according to dealers.

The 10-year bond yield was down 1 bps to 8.21 percent, while the rupee was range-bound at 54.74/75. India's benchmark BSE stock index was flat after the data. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)