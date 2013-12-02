NEW DELHI Dec 2 The Indian economy is expected to grow 5 percent in the current fiscal year and manufacturing data is evidence that a recovery is under way, the country's finance minister said on Monday.

P. Chidambaram also said he expects more inflows under a dollar swap scheme that has already beaten expectations by bringing in $34.33 billion so far. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)