NEW DELHI India's economic downturn is expected to be temporary and growth should recover, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday, following data this week that showed a 5.1 pct contraction in industrial output.

India's banking sector is robust, Mukherjee said, despite worries in some quarters about non-performing assets.

