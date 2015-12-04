NEW DELHI Dec 4 Restructuring state-run firms was an alternative the government could consider, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Divestment or shutting down these firms were not the only options, given they can generate protests, he added.

Modi said work had begun on 60 to 65 stalled infrastructure projects, and added he would be keen for state-run power company NTPC Ltd to issue offshore rupee bonds, also called "masala" bonds.

The prime minister was speaking at an event organised by a local newspaper in New Delhi. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair)