NEW DELHI Jan 16 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he was committed to meeting this year's budget deficit target, and he welcomed a cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India on the back of falling inflation.

In a speech, Modi also said his government would cut wasteful spending, streamline the payment of welfare benefits and raise investment in roads and railways to boost economic growth. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine)