* PM welcomes RBI's surprise rate cut
* Finance minister sees it spurring growth and investment
(Wraps Modi, Jaitley speeches)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Jan 16 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi said on Friday he was committed to meeting this year's
budget deficit target, welcoming a cut in interest rates by the
Reserve Bank of India on the back of falling inflation.
In a speech, Modi said his government would cut wasteful
spending, streamline the payment of welfare benefits and raise
investment in roads and railways to boost economic growth in
Asia's third-largest economy.
Modi's comments signalled his assent to RBI Governor
Raghuram Rajan's call for "sustained high quality fiscal
consolidation" as a condition for further monetary easing after
a surprise quarter-point cut on Thursday.
"We are committed to achieving the fiscal deficit target
announced in the budget," Modi told an Economic Times event. "We
have worked systematically in this direction."
The government is struggling to contain the deficit at 4.1
percent of gross domestic product in the year to March 31. It is
still looking to raise funds through asset sales and has taken
advantage of weak oil prices to hike fuel levies.
The 64-year-old prime minister said it would be difficult to
revive economic growth but promised to deliver a combination of
big-bang and incremental reforms. "The objective must be to
improve the welfare of the people," Modi told business leaders.
These included reforms to the power sector to ensure
round-the-clock supply, and following up on a shakeup of the
coal sector that would open up mining and marketing to
private-sector and foreign players.
TURNING POINT
Addressing the same event, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
said earlier that the RBI's quarter-point cut in its main policy
rate, to 7.75 percent, marked an important turning point for the
economy.
"Hopefully, it will add to growth, add to investment," said
Jaitley, who has called repeatedly for lower interest rates.
He said the government was keeping its options open on
pushing its reform agenda through parliament and did not rule
out calling a joint session of both houses to enact key
legislation.
Modi has resorted to issuing a string of temporary executive
orders to keep his reform drive on track because he does not
command a majority in the upper house of parliament.
To permanently enact these orders he could call a joint
session in which his nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and its
allies would command an overall majority.
Jaitley said he doubted that the political opposition could
be persuaded to back the government's reforms but said it faced
defeat at the polls if it failed to do so. Delhi holds a
regional election on Feb. 7.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)