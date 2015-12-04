* State-run firms could face restructuring - India PM Modi
NEW DELHI, Dec 4 India will consider
restructuring its beleaguered state-run firms, in preference to
divestments or outright shutdowns, by taking steps to change the
work culture of their employees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
said on Friday.
Modi's government is focusing on reforming India's
underperforming state-run companies, through measures such as
privatisations and stake sales that can also help raise funds.
State firms dominate industries such as banking, oil
marketing and coal in a legacy from India's socialist past, but
many, often referred to as public sector undertakings or PSUs,
are overstaffed and used to hand out jobs and political favours.
"Do we have just two options: divest or shut down? There is
also a third way, corporatise (restructure) them. Change their
work culture," Modi said in a speech in Hindi, at a media event
in the country's capital.
Strikes often paralyse operations at state firms. Millions
of workers across India recently stayed off work to protest
against Modi's plans to loosen rigid labour laws, in a strike
organised by trade unions.
Modi cited Shipping Corporation of India as a
state-run company that had been successfully restructured,
saying it was now posting profits.
The shipper's net profit had surged 1.6 billion rupees
($23.94 million) in the July-September quarter, from 185.9
million a year ago, it said last month.
Still, the government is widely expected to continue
pursuing its ambitious divestment plan, including a stake of 10
percent in Coal India that could raise as much as $3
billion, as it seeks ways to boost spending on infrastructure.
Modi said on Friday work had begun on 60 to 65 stalled
infrastructure projects.
The government also needs funds to help it meet an ambitious
fiscal deficit target of 3.9 percent of gross domestic product
for the year ending in March 2016.
($1=66.8250 Indian rupees)
