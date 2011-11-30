Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia speaks during a news conference in New Delhi October 29, 2011. The G-20 Summit is scheduled to start on November 3. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI Investment in India should pick up in the second half of the fiscal year and help boost growth, which slowed to its weakest pace in more than two years in the September quarter, deputy chairman of the planning commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia said on Wednesday.

Ahluwalia told TV news channel ET Now the economy would grow 7-7.5 percent for the full fiscal year to March.

Growth in July-September slowed to 6.9 percent, revealing the heavy toll that stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's third-biggest economy.

