NEW DELHI Nov 14 India has pitched for an
upgrade to its sovereign rating, citing what it believes are
strong economic fundamentals, despite concerns by rating agency
Moody's that New Delhi will overshoot its fiscal deficit targets
for the current fiscal year, finance ministry sources told
Reuters on Monday.
A team of executives from Moody's Investors Service met
senior officials of the finance ministry as part of the review
process for sovereign ratings, sources said.
The meetings, mainly with officials from the Department of
Economic Affairs, will continue on Tuesday where officials from
the Department of Financial Services will be involved.
Finance ministry officials told Moody's that on several
indicators India has outperformed its peers with the same Baa3
rating, the lowest investment-grade rating, with a stable
outlook, and so deserves a higher rating.
"India has a low external debt to GDP ratio, high foreign
exchange reserves, low external debt service ratio, deep
domestic capital markets and diversified domestic holdings of
sovereign debt," the ministry said in a presentation to Moody's
and seen by Reuters.
A higher sovereign debt rating lowers India's cost of
borrowing. India's total external debt rose to $317
billion at the end of June, compared with $306 billion at
end-March 2011, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.
Moody's expressed concern with India's fiscal deficit, one
of the sources said.
India aims to pare its fiscal deficit to 4.6 percent of GDP
for the fiscal year that ends in March, a target that seems
increasingly out of reach as growth slows and as share sale
plans in state firms are thwarted by weak markets.
Some policymakers have said achieving the target will be a
challenge, while others have said the government still aims to
reach its goal.
"They have concerns in the area of fiscal deficit and are
worried that India may overshoot its fiscal deficit target," a
senior finance ministry official told Reuters.
India has budgeted roughly $30 billion in food, fuel and
fertiliser subsidies for the fiscal year, a figure that could
rise further if energy prices remain elevated and the government
enacts a food security law, further straining federal finances.
The finance ministry sought to counter Moody's criticism of
India's fiscal position, citing its decision to free up gasoline
prices, moves towards allowing 51 percent foreign ownership in
multi-brand retail, relaxing rules for overseas borrowing, and
pending legislation including a land acquisition bill.
Moody's last week cut its outlook for India's banking system
to "negative" from "stable", and warned that slowing growth at
home and overseas were hitting asset quality, capitalisation and
profitability.
A senior analyst for Moody's said in Singapore on Monday
that the meeting with the Indian finance ministry officials were
part of a "regular annual visit" that the agency has with all
governments globally.
