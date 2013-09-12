Sept 12 Some Indian companies could see the
quality of their debt decline as higher global borrowing costs
and a sharply weaker rupee take their toll, Moody's Investors
Service said on Thursday.
Companies such as Indian Oil Corp, Tata Steel Ltd
and Tata Power Company Ltd will remain
highly leveraged over the next 12 months because of weak
industry dynamics and resulting constraints on cash flows, it
said.
"We believe they will be able to refinance their maturing
debt, but possibly at higher credit spreads than on existing
debt," the agency said.
But while the rupee has slumped as much as 20 percent this
year, it said rated Indian non-financial companies should be
able to meet their $32.8 billion in debt coming due through
March 2014, more than half of which is denominated in foreign
currency, as they will continue to have access to offshore and
onshore funding sources.
State-run companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp,
Bharat Petroleum Corp and Indian Oil Corp, and private
sector energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd,
together account for 60 per cent of the total rated corporate
debt maturing through next March, it said.
The agency said that as domestic interest rates are also
rising most companies will face higher borrowing costs after
refinancing of existing debt.
(Writing by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)