NEW DELHI, April 17 The Indian government will progressively reduce borrowing through short-term treasury bills, Economic Affairs Secretary R. Gopalan said on Tuesday.

The government will sell 1.87 trillion rupees ($36.19 billion) of treasury bills between April and June, the Reserve Bank of India said, higher than its borrowing in January to March. ($1 = 51.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)